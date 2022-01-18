BNACWC working together to ensure chemical safety

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 January, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2022, 08:14 pm

Related News

BNACWC working together to ensure chemical safety

BNACWC members discussed the matter at its 18th general meeting on Tuesday

TBS Report
18 January, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2022, 08:14 pm
Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR

Members of the Bangladesh National Authority for Chemical Weapons Convention (BNACWC) reached a positive understanding about working together on ensuring chemical safety in Bangladesh.
 
The forum, in its 18th general meeting held virtually on Tuesday, also discussed amending existing legislation in the country pertaining to management of scheduled chemicals for effective implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC).
 
BNACWC Chairman, Lieutenant General Waker-Uz-Zaman, also principal staff officer of the Armed Forces Division (AFD), chaired the meeting, said an ISPR press release.
 
A total of 43 members from different ministries and organisations participated in the meeting.
 
BNACWC members reviewed the present activities of the forum and discussed the future road map to implement CWC in Bangladesh.
 
A growing manufacturing sector has led to a significant rise in the demand for chemicals in Bangladesh, thereby posing an increasing risk of chemical incidents and accidents.
 
In the meeting, the BNACWC Chairman underscored the importance of capacity building of relevant responders.
 
To ensure better management of chemicals at ports, the house suggested designating specific ports for the import and export of scheduled chemicals.
 
The house discussed the need for an effective integrated national policy and framework for ensuring chemical safety and security management in Bangladesh.
 
The forum discussed amending the existing legislation of the country concerning management of scheduled chemicals for the effective implementation of CWC.
 
The house also discussed the inclusion of the 'Chemical Weapons (Prohibition) Act, 2006' under the 'Mobile Court Act, 2009'.
 

Armed Forces Division / ISPR

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo caption: Novak Djokovic, the world’s ranked no.1 tennis player, has been deported from Australia over his unvaccinated status. Photo: Reuters

Did Novak Djokovic really pose a health risk in Australia?

6h | Bloomberg Special
Picture: Collected

The historical and spiritual origins of Qawwali

8h | Analysis
The alleys of the capital’s Fulbaria Annexco tower market are usually crowded because of the market’s variations of blankets. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The quiet exodus of traditional red quilts

10h | Panorama
Top 10 items to buy at the Trade Fair

Top 10 items to buy at the Trade Fair

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Why Royal Enfield is so famous?

Why Royal Enfield is so famous?

57m | Videos
Colorful glasses of PHP family

Colorful glasses of PHP family

57m | Videos
Anne Frank: Betrayal suspect identified after 77 years

Anne Frank: Betrayal suspect identified after 77 years

57m | Videos
BTV to show 18th century Dhaka in new series 'Zindabahar'

BTV to show 18th century Dhaka in new series 'Zindabahar'

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

3
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

4
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

5
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

6
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant