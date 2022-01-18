BNACWC working together to ensure chemical safety

Members of the Bangladesh National Authority for Chemical Weapons Convention (BNACWC) reached a positive understanding about working together on ensuring chemical safety in Bangladesh.



The forum, in its 18th general meeting held virtually on Tuesday, also discussed amending existing legislation in the country pertaining to management of scheduled chemicals for effective implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC).



BNACWC Chairman, Lieutenant General Waker-Uz-Zaman, also principal staff officer of the Armed Forces Division (AFD), chaired the meeting, said an ISPR press release.



A total of 43 members from different ministries and organisations participated in the meeting.



BNACWC members reviewed the present activities of the forum and discussed the future road map to implement CWC in Bangladesh.



A growing manufacturing sector has led to a significant rise in the demand for chemicals in Bangladesh, thereby posing an increasing risk of chemical incidents and accidents.



In the meeting, the BNACWC Chairman underscored the importance of capacity building of relevant responders.



To ensure better management of chemicals at ports, the house suggested designating specific ports for the import and export of scheduled chemicals.



The house discussed the need for an effective integrated national policy and framework for ensuring chemical safety and security management in Bangladesh.



The forum discussed amending the existing legislation of the country concerning management of scheduled chemicals for the effective implementation of CWC.



The house also discussed the inclusion of the 'Chemical Weapons (Prohibition) Act, 2006' under the 'Mobile Court Act, 2009'.

