BMCCI keen to collaborate with Bida to attract more FDI

BSS
29 October, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 07:33 pm

BMCCI President Shabbir A Khan emphasised the significant potential for Malaysian investment in Bangladesh

BMCCI logo
BMCCI logo

Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI) today (29 October) expressed willingness to collaborate with Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) to create a more conducive environment for investment.

The chamber made the call while its board of directors, led by its President Shabbir Ahmed Khan, met with BIDA Executive Chairman Ashik Chowdhury to discuss key issues to promote the Malaysian investment, said a press release.

Secretary general Md Motaher Hoshan Khan, treasurer Shahriar Taha, director Sunil Issac with the officials from Bida and BMCCI were present at the meeting.

During the meeting, Ashik Chowdhury expressed his gratitude to the BMCCI delegation for bringing forward important issues regarding Malaysian Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).
 
He said BIDA would work with their proposals, striving to make Bangladesh more investment-friendly and uphold its status on the global stage.

BMCCI President Shabbir A Khan emphasised the significant potential for Malaysian investment in Bangladesh. 

He highlighted the proactive role of the BMCCI in promoting investment and fostering bilateral trade over the past 24 years.

He called for the engagement of Bida as a responsible authority to attract FDI also expressing BMCCI's willingness to collaborate with BIDA to overcome challenges and create a more conducive environment for investment.

Secretary General Md Motaher Hoshan Khan urge for the implementation of appropriate policies to attract FDI.

He emphasised the need for a business-friendly environment encouraging trade growth between the two countries. 
 

