BMCCI delegation meets with EPB vice chairman to discuss bilateral trade with Malaysia

A high-level delegation from the Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI) held a meeting with Md Anwar Hossain, vice chairman (Executive Head) of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), on 22 October.

The meeting focused on discussing various issues related to bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Malaysia, with a particular emphasis on addressing Bangladesh's trade deficit with Malaysia.

The BMCCI delegation informed the EPB Vice Chairman that the chamber is actively working to foster cordial relations between the businesses of both countries and to reduce the trade gap.

The delegation made several strategic recommendations to tackle the trade imbalance, including negotiating a bilateral Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to secure duty-free access for Bangladeshi products, identifying tariff and non-tariff barriers, attracting investment in infrastructure and potential export sectors, ensuring effective participation in international trade fairs, and enhancing technical cooperation.

Additionally, the BMCCI proposed increased participation in iconic trade fairs held in both countries, as well as the potential for sending trade delegations to expand bilateral trade. They expressed optimism that such discussions and exchanges would play a crucial role in strengthening trade relations between Bangladesh and Malaysia.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Export Promotion Bureau, along with BMCCI President Sabbir Khan, who led the high-level delegation from the chamber.