BM fire an accident, not due to negligence: Police

An inferno swept through private container depot BM Container Depot in Chattogram’s Sitakunda on Saturday night, leaving at least 49 people killed and more than 200, including cops and fire service officials, injured. Photo: Sharafat Siddiqui Raheb

The police on Friday said BM Depot fire was an accident and there was no negligence on the part of the BM Depot officials sued in the incident of the fire that killed 51 people and injured at least 250 on 4 June last year.

Chattogram district police submitted a probe report to the Chattogram Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

The fire started at the BM depot at about 9:25pm on 4 June as unauthorised hydrogen peroxide stored in some containers exploded. The fire was doused on 8 June.

According to the case statement, upon receiving the news of the fire, a team of Sitakunda police went to the spot, while there were a series of blasts at around 10:30pm. During the rescue operation, it was found that chemicals were stored in the depot despite having no approval. Besides, there were no fire extinguishing arrangements there.

On 8 June, Ashraf Siddique, sub-inspector of Sitakunda Model police station, filed a case against eight officials of Chattogram's BM Container Depot for mismanagement and negligence in duty that led to the deadly blaze. But the owners of the depot and Al Razi Chemical Complex Limited were spared in the case.

The eight accused are – Nurul Aktar, deputy general manager of BM Container Depot; Khaledur Rahman, manager (admin); Abbas Ullah, assistant administration officer; Mohammad Nasir Uddin, senior executive; Abdul Aziz, assistant manager; Saiful Islam, container freight station in charge; Nazrul Islam, container freight station official; and Nazmul Aktar Khan, general manager of the depot.