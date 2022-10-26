BM Depot gets permission to manage RMG exports under 9 conditions

The BM Container Depot – the private inland container depot (ICD) in Chattogram's Sitakunda that witnessed a devastating explosion on 4 June that killed at least 51 people – has received permission to again manage RMG exports.

On Monday (24 October), authorities issued the conditional approval via a letter, signed by Chittagong Customs Commissioner Mohammad Faizur Rahman, for three months with nine conditions.

The conditions include – non-objection from the Chittagong Port Authority (CPA), compliance with all depot-related safety regulations, ensuring fire safety, and proper implementation of policies in place to manage dangerous goods.

The approval will be revoked after three months if the conditions are not complied with, the customs authorities added in the letter.

Earlier last month, the Chattogram Custom House served a notice to BM Container Depot asking why its private bonded warehouse licence should not be cancelled following the recent deadly explosions and fire inside it.

The notice was served to the depot's MD on 15 September after a customs probe committee submitted a report that spoke of six specific reasons for the deadly blasts.

BM Container Depot partially resumed handling empty containers after two and half months of closure in August.

On 22 August, Chattogram Custom House gave permission to the depot authority to resume container handling activities on conditions.

The depot authority applied to the commissioner of the customs house on 29 August seeking permission to start handling export and import containers.

The report found sheer negligence on behalf of the depot owners, lax monitoring and enforcement of laws by government authorities.

At least 51 people lost their lives and more than 200 got injured in the fire in the depot caused by hydrogen peroxide explosion on 4 June.

The CPA had stopped all activities of the depot on 5 June, the day after the accident.