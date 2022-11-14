BM depot gets nod for export, import goods handling

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 November, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2022, 10:36 pm

BM Container Depot has got the permission to handle import and export goods after it had got the approval to handle empty containers and readymade garment products. 

The Chattogram Customs House gave the approval on 7 November in a letter signed by it's Deputy Commissioner Alok Kumar Hazra based on the license of the Chattogram Fire Service and Civil Defence and the 'no objection certificate' of the Chattogram Port Authority.     

BM Depot Deputy General Manager Nurul Akhter told The Business Standard that they would not handle any chemicals despite they got the approval to handle all types of export goods.

"Besides, we will handle the 38 import and export items approved by the National Board of Revenue (NBR). We have already started export and import goods handling after the consent of the customs," he said. 

On 28 October, Chattogram Customs House gave approval to the BM depot for conditional handling of the exportable RMG goods while it had given nod to preserving empty containers on 22 August. 

When contacted, Alok Kumar Hazra said that they have given approval to handle the items mentioned in the fire service license.

On 4 June, 51 people died and 200 were injured in an explosion and fire accident originated from hydrogen peroxide kept at BM depot. In the accident, 154 export cargo containers and two import goods containers were damaged. The Chattogram Customs House authorities suspended all the activities of the depot on 5 June.     

According to the Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association (BICDA), there are 19 private Inland Container Depots (ICDs) with a capacity to accommodate 78,000 TEUs. BM Container Depot has the capacity to house 6,500 TEUs. It handles 10,000 loaded and empty containers per month both for export and import.

BM Depot

