BM Depot fire: Bicda demands delivery of intact goods

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 June, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2022, 09:51 pm

Photo: TBS/Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Photo: TBS/Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

The Bangladesh Inland Container Depot Association (Bicda) has reiterated its demand for completing the process of delivering import and export goods, which have survived the massive fire at the BM container depot in Sitakunda.

Nurul Qayyum Khan, president of Bicda, issued a letter to the National Board of Revenue (NBR) in this regard on Monday (27 June).

In the letters, the Bicda requested the NBR chairman to resume work at the BM container depot and to take immediate steps with regard to the unharmed export and import cargo containers, and empty containers.

Earlier on 20 June, the Bickda sent two separate letters for the same issue, one to Rear Admiral M Shahjahan, chairman of Chittagong Port Authority, and the other to Mohammad Fakhrul Alam, commissioner of Chittagong Customs House, in this regard.

It is mentioned in the letter that according to information on BM Depot Containers Limited, after the catastrophic fire on 4 June, a significant number of export and import containers remain intact at the depot.

In the greater interest of the country's export trade and foreign exchange inflows, it is important to expedite the export process of intact export goods under the supervision of customs, reads the letter.

It is also important to take intact, imported consumer goods and industrial raw materials to market and industrial establishments, providing delivery to importers concerned, the letter says.

The letter further mentions that intact, empty containers of various shipping lines also need to be brought back to supply management related to the import and export trade of the country as per instructions of shipping lines.

Chattogram BM Depot Fire

