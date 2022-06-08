BM Depot fire: Another injured man dies

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 June, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 10:23 am

Photo: TBS/Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Photo: TBS/Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Death toll in tragic Chattogram's BM Container Depot fire has risen to 45 as another injured person has lost battle for life today.

The deceased was identified as Masud Rana, 36, a resident of Jamalpur's Sarishabari upazila.

He succumbed to fire injury at the Intensive Care Unit of Chittagong Medical College Hospital on Wednesday morning, police outpost sub-inspector (SI) Alauddin Talukder confirmed the matter to TBS.

A deadly fire broke out in BM Container Depot loading point around 8pm on Saturday (4 June).

Three units of Kumira Fire Service rushed to the spot and tried to control the fire. Few containers filled with chemicals exploded around 11pm. So far, 45 people, including nine fire service personnel, have been killed in the blast, while more than two hundred have suffered severe injuries.

