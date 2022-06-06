BM Depot fire: 6 nearby ponds run out of water

For the past 45 hours, the BM Container depot in Sitakunda of Chattogram,where over 600 workers are employed, has been burning.

Charred bodies of 49 individuals have been found till Sunday night, while over 400 are receiving medical attention at different hospitals in the port city.

More bodies with severed limbs and arms are being brought out from the depot- as the situation can be best described as an 'apocalypse'.

Six rivers around the site of the tragedy have already run out of water as fire service personnel are literally putting their lives at stake to extinguish the fire.

Water is now being supplied from a large pond in a nearby village 600 meters away from the depot. Besides, the navy and fire service are using special water vehicles to bring the flames under control.

Purna Chandra Mutsuddi, deputy assistant director of Feni District Fire Service and Civil Defense, told TBS that water was being supplied uninterruptedly from six ponds at Keshabpur, Mollapara and Lalbag villages near the depot since the fire broke out on Saturday night.

" All the six ponds have run out of water. Water is now being supplied from a large pond in Keshabpur village, 600 meters away from the depot," he said.

"When this source ends, we will have to rely entirely on special water vehicles," Purna Chandra added.

