BM Container Depot to pay Tk10 lakh to each victim's family

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 June, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2022, 08:24 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The authorities of BM Container Depot have announced to provide Tk10 lakh to each family of the workers who died in the deadly fire.

They will also give Tk6 lakh to the critically injured victims who lost their body parts in the accident and Tk4 lakh to other injured workers, reads a statement issued by the depot on Sunday.

The owner of BM Container Deport also expressed deep sorrow and sympathy over the devastating fire incident.

The company has separately formed a five-member inquiry committee to probe the deadly fire incident.

In the statement, the company said it admitted the fire victims to different hospitals arranging 20 ambulances. It also made arrangements of food for the victims and their family members at the hospitals.

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

The company said it has also made arrangements for free medicine supplies for the victims from four pharmacies.

In addition to volunteers, about 500 people have been gathered by the company to donate blood for the injured. 

The children of the deceased workers will be entitled to receive their salaries until they reach adulthood, the company declared.

It will also provide jobs to the members of the victims' families.

 

At least 49 people were killed and more than 200, including cops and fire service officials, injured after a fire broke out at a container depot in Chattogram's Sitakunda on Saturday night.

The fire broke out at the BM Container Depot at Bhatiari around 11pm and many containers of chemicals exploded simultaneously. The explosions reportedly shattered the windows of several buildings nearby and were felt from areas as far as 4 kilometres away.

More than 200 people have been admitted to CMCH, Parkview Hospital, and Combined Military Hospital. Some 30 of them are in critical condition. 

 

