BM Container Depot fire under control

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 June, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 12:04 pm

Ctg container depot fire
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

The fire that broke out at BM Container Depot in Chattogram's Sitakunda on Saturday (4 June) night has been brought under control.

"The fire hasn't been extinguished completely but the containers are risk-free now," said Army official Lieut Col Ariful Islam Himel during a press briefing on Tuesday (7 June).

Ten units of the fire service and the Bangladesh Army were fighting to fully extinguish the deadly fire caused by a leakage of hydrogen peroxide, according to officials.

The death toll in the container depot fire was revised down to 41 from 49 on Monday afternoon. Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) Director Brigadier General Md Shamim Ahsan in a briefing said they received a total of 41 dead bodies.

"Different agencies recovered the dead bodies and might have counted twice, increasing the toll to 46. As all the bodies were ultimately brought to CMCH, the number of dead bodies stood at 41 finally," said Chattogram Civil Surgeon Dr Mohammad Elias.

Of them, 32 bodies were identified, while the rest remain unidentified. As of Monday, 22 bodies were handed over to their families.

"A total of 33 people provided their samples from 8am to 2pm [on Monday] to find their dearest ones. We have noted missing information of at least 19," said Ashok Kumar, sub-inspector of police who was on duty at the DNA sample collection booth at the hospital on Monday.

