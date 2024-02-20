BM Container Depot achieves excellence in fire safety

BM Container Depot in Chattogram's Sitakunda, was recognised as the country's best fire safety industrial establishment by the Electronic Safety and Security Association of Bangladesh (ISAB).

The depot got recognition in the industrial category at the "9th International Fire Safety and Security Expo 2024".

However, after a devastating fire incident in 2022, the authorities at BM Depot, a concern of Smart Group, embarked on a mission to revamp their fire safety infrastructure.

The ISAB Safety Excellence Award 2024, held on 19 February at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre, saw the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, who attended as the chief guest.

The Safety Excellence-Champion Trophy was received by Smart Group Executive Director Captain Mainul Ahsan from the home minister.

Senior officials from various organisations and ministries, including the Ministry of Commerce and the Fire Service and Civil Defense Authority, attended the event.

The depot's firefighting system includes alcohol-resistant foam, fire detection, fire hydrant, and sprinkler systems covering its entire 24-acre yard and warehouse area.

Additionally, 300 chemical detectors have been installed in warehouses to enhance chemical safety in compliance with the IMDG code for handling dangerous goods.

Moreover, the depot has established its own fire brigade led by a former officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defense Authority.