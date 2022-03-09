Blogger Pial lashes out at Zia for attempts to turn Bangladesh into Pakistan

Bangladesh

UNB
09 March, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 09:36 pm

Related News

Blogger Pial lashes out at Zia for attempts to turn Bangladesh into Pakistan

"Siratunnabi Mehfil" took place on 7 March (in 1976) on the same spot where Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had delivered his speech in 1971, Pial said

UNB
09 March, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 09:36 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

7 March, 1971 goes down in history as on the day when Bangabandhu's historic speech set the ball rolling towards independence. 

But on the same day in 1976, military ruler Ziaur Rahman made a nefarious attempt to revert to the "Crescent and Star" flag of Pakistan.

Lashing out at Zia's initiatives to restore the anti-liberation elements, pro-liberation activist popular blogger Omi Rahman Pial has said this in a webinar organised by online platform GURUKUL titled "My Opinion" recently. 

"Siratunnabi Mehfil" took place on 7 March (in 1976) on the same spot where Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had delivered his speech in 1971, Pial said.

Though Zia did not make it to the venue, he delegated the responsibility to his deputy Air Vice Marshal MG Tawab, Pial added. 

He said convicted war criminal Delwar Hossain Sayedee was the key speaker where ambassadors from Pakistan and Libya were present too.

The slogan "Tawab Vai, Tawab Vai, Chand Tara Pataka Chai (O Tawab, O Tawab, Lead us back to Crescent and Star Flag)" was being raised at the spot intermittently, Pial said.

This testify to Zia's effort to revive anti-liberation elements and who he considered as friends, he added. 

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman / Ziaur Rahman / flag

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Only Putin and Russia could so effectively galvanise the West. Photo: Bloomberg

There is a West

7h | Panorama
There are hundreds of people dying on both sides and Russia is on the verge of taking Kyiv. Is a diplomatic solution still a possibility? Yes. Photo: Bloomberg

Five possible scenarios of how the Ukraine war may end

8h | Analysis
Photo: Bloomberg

Is Russia committing war crimes?

10h | Analysis
Despite its challenges, the author and his team powered through the arduous trek.

To Tin Mukh pillar and back again

10h | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Salman Khan's surprise on Women's Day

Salman Khan's surprise on Women's Day

49m | Videos
Shakib Al Hasan rested till 30 April

Shakib Al Hasan rested till 30 April

49m | Videos
Mbappe in PSG squad despite a knock

Mbappe in PSG squad despite a knock

54m | Videos
Ukraine no longer wants to join NATO

Ukraine no longer wants to join NATO

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

5
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

6
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market