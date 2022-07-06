Blogger Ananta Bijoy's murderer arrested in Bangalore 

A special team of Kolkata police arrested Faisal Ahmed, who was sentenced to death for killing blogger Ananta Bijoy Das in Sylhet.

The team arrested Faisal from Bommanahalli in Bangalore on 1 July, said an official of the Interpol National Central Bureau (NCB) Dhaka office Wednesday (6 July).

According to Kolkata police sources, Bangladeshi detectives found Faisal's whereabouts in India in early June. His mobile number was given to the Kolkata police, who traced the number and found Faisal in Bangalore.

Faisal was brought to Kolkata on 3 July. He was using a fake passport under the name Shahid Majumdar with address of Mizoram, which is close to Kachar. He obtained a driving license from Bangalore and Voter card from Silchar.

The Kolkata police is expected to hand over Faisal to Bangladesh police soon.

Ananta Bijoy Das was hacked to death by masked men with machetes in Sylhet in 2015.

His elder brother Ratneswar Dash filed a murder case with the Jalalabad police station against four persons.

Criminal Investigation Department inspector Arman Ali, also the investigation officer in the case, submitted a supplementary charge sheet to the court on 5 February 2017, against the six accused.

In March this year, a Sylhet court sentenced four people to death for murdering blogger Ananta.

Das wrote blogs for Mukto-Mona, a website once moderated by Avijit Roy, himself hacked to death in February 2015.

Of the convicts, Abul Khayer, has been in jail since the filing of the case in 2015, while two others – Harun Ur Rashid and Abul Hossain, remain absconding.