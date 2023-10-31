Blockaders set 3 motorcycles on fire on Dhaka-Bogura highway

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 October, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2023, 02:37 pm

Chase and counter chase ensued and some improvised explosive devices, known colloquially as cocktails, were detonated. 

A motorcycle set on fire on the Dhaka-Bogura Highway on the first day of the three-day blockade. The photo was taken on 31 October. Photo: Khorshed Alam
Blockaders set three motorcycles on fire in the Banani bypass area of the Dhaka-Bogura highway at around 10:30am Tuesday (31 October) morning – the first day of the three-day blockade called by the BNP, its eight allies and Jamaat-e-Islami.

A long tailback had formed on the highway just after crossing Bogura town.

The tailback stemmed from blockaders occupying a portion of the highway.

At one point, AL men – led by Acting President of Shajahanpur Upazila Awami League Shohrab Hossain Channu – reached one end of the highway and began to engage in skirmishes with the blockaders. 

Chase and counter chase ensued and some improvised explosive devices, known colloquially as cocktails, were detonated. 

The protestors then set on fire three motorcycles left by the AL men.   

Later, police dispersed the protesters. 

Additional Superintendent of Police of Bogra District Police, Abdur Rashid, who was present at the scene, said those involved will be arrested.

A long tailback forms on the Dhaka-Bogura Highway after blockaders occupy a portion of it on 31 October. Photo: Khorshed Alam
After police dispersed the protestors, traffic began to flow once again.

