Blockade: Two vehicles torched in two districts

Two vehicles were set on fire in Bogura's Shibganj upazila and Borguna's Amtali upazila on Wednesday night amid the countrywide 48-hour blockade enforced by the BNP and other like-minded opposition parties.

Unidentified persons set a truck on fire in the Chandihara area of Bogura's Shibganj upazila, said Talha Bin Jasim, station officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defence Media Cell.

The fire was reported at 8:55pm, said the fire service official.

Two units of Shibganj Fire Service and Civil Defence rushed to the spot and doused the fire, he added.

Meanwhile, a passenger bus of "Shakura Paribahan" was set on fire in Borguna's Amtali upazila on Wednesday evening.

The fire was reported at around 9:22pm, said Station Officer Talha.

On information, two units of Amtali Fire Service and Civil Defence rushed to the spot and doused the fire, he said.

Multiple cases of arson violence were reported at multiple places in Dhaka and across the country since Wednesday evening amid the 48-hour road-rail-waterways blockade.