Blockade: Two vehicles torched in two districts

Bangladesh

UNB
09 November, 2023, 12:25 am
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 12:29 am

Related News

Blockade: Two vehicles torched in two districts

Multiple cases of arson violence were reported at multiple places in Dhaka and across the country since Wednesday evening amid the 48-hour road-rail-waterways blockade.

UNB
09 November, 2023, 12:25 am
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 12:29 am
A good-carrying truck torched in Dhaka-Rangpur highway on 8 November 2023. Photo: TBS
A good-carrying truck torched in Dhaka-Rangpur highway on 8 November 2023. Photo: TBS

Two vehicles were set on fire in Bogura's Shibganj upazila and Borguna's Amtali upazila on Wednesday night amid the countrywide 48-hour blockade enforced by the BNP and other like-minded opposition parties.

Unidentified persons set a truck on fire in the Chandihara area of Bogura's Shibganj upazila, said Talha Bin Jasim, station officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defence Media Cell.

The fire was reported at 8:55pm, said the fire service official.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Two units of Shibganj Fire Service and Civil Defence rushed to the spot and doused the fire, he added.

Meanwhile, a passenger bus of "Shakura Paribahan" was set on fire in Borguna's Amtali upazila on Wednesday evening.

The fire was reported at around 9:22pm, said Station Officer Talha.

On information, two units of Amtali Fire Service and Civil Defence rushed to the spot and doused the fire, he said.

Multiple cases of arson violence were reported at multiple places in Dhaka and across the country since Wednesday evening amid the 48-hour road-rail-waterways blockade.

Top News

Bangladesh / Arson / blockade

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

After submitting 15-20 applications to Tesla Inc., one of the world&#039;s largest companies, Rafia Rahman Rafa has finally been hired as a Global Supply Analyst. Photo: Courtesy

Rafa's journey from BUET to Tesla

10h | Pursuit
Filter your idea through a marketing funnel first

Filter your idea through a marketing funnel first

10h | Pursuit
Through Jahid&#039;s videos, one can watch the everyday life of sea-going fishes as well as many other tiny details of the fishing business. Photo: Courtesy

Mr Fisher: Taking viewers on a real time ride on a fishing vessel

14h | Panorama
As the fisherfolk battle the sea’s unpredictability, they find themselves entangled in a different kind of unpredictable struggle on land. Photo: Mehedi Hasan Marof

Endless cycle of poverty and struggle along the shore

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Work permits of 90,000 Palestinians revoked in Israel

Work permits of 90,000 Palestinians revoked in Israel

4h | TBS World
Global rice markets are in crisis

Global rice markets are in crisis

8h | TBS World
The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

10h | TBS Stories
Sources to find investors for start-ups – Part 2

Sources to find investors for start-ups – Part 2

12h | TBS Career