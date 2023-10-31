Blockade leaves Mohmmadpur markets deserted, shopkeepers worried

The 3-day blockade called by BNP and its allies has affected the kitchen market.

Although the shops have been open since morning, most of the shops do not have much sales.

Visiting Mohammadpur Town Hall Market it was seen that there were very few customers even though the market shopkeepers have set up their shops in the hope of selling goods.

Belal Hossen, a potato and onion seller in Mohammadpur Town Hall market, said, "From 7 in the morning, customers are nowhere to be found. People are not coming to the market due to the blockade. On normal days, we don't even get time to take a breather amid customer pressure, but today, there is no such pressure."

Hamidul Islam, a vegetable seller, mentioned that normally, three to four people work at his shop, but today, only one person is present, yet there are no sales. He thought that the vegetables he brought from the market in the morning would be sold throughout the day, but it doesn't seem likely.

Halima Khatoon, who came to the market to shop, mentioned that since the market is near her home, she managed to come. If it had been far, she wouldn't have left her house. During the blockade, she's not going far due to the risks involved.

Elias, a resident of Mohammadpur, told The Business Standard that he had planned to go to Motijheel for work today, but due to the blockade, he couldn't go. On one hand, there are no buses on the road, and on the other hand, there are reports of fires in various places. In such a situation, he didn't go anywhere.

Grocery store owner Soleman stated that everyone is worried and thinking about leaving.

"The shops are open, but there is no business. Even the regular customers are not coming today," he added.