Blockade leaves Mohmmadpur markets deserted, shopkeepers worried

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 October, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2023, 12:05 pm

Related News

Blockade leaves Mohmmadpur markets deserted, shopkeepers worried

TBS Report
31 October, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2023, 12:05 pm
Shopkeepers waiting for customers. Photo: TBS
Shopkeepers waiting for customers. Photo: TBS

The 3-day blockade called by BNP and its allies has affected the kitchen market.

Although the shops have been open since morning, most of the shops do not have much sales. 

Visiting Mohammadpur Town Hall Market it was seen that there were very few customers even though the market shopkeepers have set up their shops in the hope of selling goods.

Belal Hossen, a potato and onion seller in Mohammadpur Town Hall market, said, "From 7 in the morning, customers are nowhere to be found. People are not coming to the market due to the blockade. On normal days, we don't even get time to take a breather amid customer pressure, but today, there is no such pressure."

Hamidul Islam, a vegetable seller, mentioned that normally, three to four people work at his shop, but today, only one person is present, yet there are no sales. He thought that the vegetables he brought from the market in the morning would be sold throughout the day, but it doesn't seem likely.

Halima Khatoon, who came to the market to shop, mentioned that since the market is near her home, she managed to come. If it had been far, she wouldn't have left her house. During the blockade, she's not going far due to the risks involved.

Elias, a resident of Mohammadpur, told The Business Standard that he had planned to go to Motijheel for work today, but due to the blockade, he couldn't go. On one hand, there are no buses on the road, and on the other hand, there are reports of fires in various places. In such a situation, he didn't go anywhere.

Grocery store owner Soleman stated that everyone is worried and thinking about leaving. 

"The shops are open, but there is no business. Even the regular customers are not coming today," he added.

Top News

shopkeepers / Nationwide blockade / BNP / BNP blockade

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A noose around the global rice market. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg

India is pushing the world toward another rice crisis

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Are Backpack and Air Bringr still in the game?

3h | Panorama
Palestinian writer Ibtisam Barakat. Illustration: TBS

'This is not an Israel-Hamas conflict. This is an attempt at ethnic cleansing'

3h | Panorama
Hamas’ 7 October attack and Israel’s responding airstrikes has been on the agenda of every meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Council recently. Photo: Reuters

Israel and the UN: A tricky relationship

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Global companies worried about the decrease in last quarter's income!

Global companies worried about the decrease in last quarter's income!

28m | TBS World
What Bangladesh need to do to play the 2025 Champions Trophy

What Bangladesh need to do to play the 2025 Champions Trophy

14h | TBS SPORTS
Beef Tehari with Mustard Oil Recipe

Beef Tehari with Mustard Oil Recipe

17h | TBS Food
Babar Azam to lose captaincy after 2023 World Cup?

Babar Azam to lose captaincy after 2023 World Cup?

17h | TBS SPORTS