Blockade day 2: Bus torched in Badda, 2 arrested on suspicion of arson in Moghbazar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 November, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 03:02 pm

The BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, and other parties once again enforced a 48-hour countrywide road-rail-waterway blockade on 8-9 November to mount pressure on the government to quit and hold the next general elections under a non-partisan administration.

Vandals set fire to a Raida bus in Badda area of the capital on 9 November 2023. Photo: Fire Service and Civil Defence
Vandals set fire to a Raida bus in Badda area of the capital on 9 November 2023. Photo: Fire Service and Civil Defence

A public bus has been torched in the capital's Badda area today amid the ongoing blockade called by BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and other allied parties.

The bus of Raida Paribahan was set on fire around 2:20pm in Bastola area in Shahjadpur of Dhaka's Badda.

Two units of fire service are working to control the fire, confirmed Fire Service Station Officer Talha Bin Jasim.

Meanwhile, two BNP leaders were arrested from Moghbazar area of Dhaka with bottles of petrol, gas lighter and scraps of clothes while they were trying to set a car on fire, confirmed Arif Rain, assistant commissioner of Tejgaon Industrial Zone police.

The BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and other parties once again enforced a 48-hour countrywide road-rail-waterway blockade on Wednesday (8 November) and Thursday (9 November) to mount pressure on the government to quit and hold the next general elections under a non-partisan administration.

