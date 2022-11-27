Block militants' access to shelter, finance: PM to secretaries

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday instructed the secretaries to ensure that militants cannot take any shelter, assistance or financial benefit from anyone.

She gave the instruction during the Secretaries' Committee Meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told UNB.

The Cabinet Secretary said, "We have been asked to be especially careful about the militants. Because, in the Chittagong Hill Tracts, you have seen that the police have detected some militants (Ansarullah Bangla Team) and several of them have been arrested."

Everyone has been instructed to keep an eye on tracking them down and alerting people that they (militants) do not take any shelter or assistance or any financial benefit from anyone, he added.

Regarding the escape of two militants from police custody, he said it was discussed in the National Security Council meeting on November 23 and many initiatives have been taken so far.

"Details cannot be discussed openly," he said in a reply to a question on the militants' arrest.