Blinken welcomes Yunus-led interim government; pledges to work with Bangladesh

"I welcome the swearing-in of Dr Muhammad Yunus to lead the interim government in Bangladesh," Blinken said.

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has welcomed the interim government in Bangladesh led by Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus. 

"I welcome the swearing-in of Dr Muhammad Yunus to lead the interim government in Bangladesh," Blinken said.

Sharing a brief message through his social media handle X on Saturday (Bangladesh time), he said the United States supports his call for calm and peace.

Blinken said the US remains committed to working with Bangladesh as it charts a democratic and prosperous future for the people in Bangladesh.

Globally acclaimed economist Prof Yunus was sworn in as the chief adviser of the interim government on Thursday night bringing hope for a new journey towards Bangladesh's democratic future.

 

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken / Chief Adviser of interim government Dr Muhammad Yunus

