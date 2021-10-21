Blindness has decreased by 35%: Health minister

The prevalence of blindness in the country has dropped by 35% over the years, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said on Thursday.

At the same time, the prevalence of bilateral cataract blindness has declined by 18%, he also noted while addressing an event virtually, arranged by National Eye Care under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) marking World Sight Day.

"Different types of eye care are being provided through 90 community vision centres in different districts and upazilas of the country. Through their free medical services, people are getting rid of various eye diseases including blindness and cataract problems," said the Health minister.

Zahid Maleque, however, said the country lacks trained manpower in the health sector.

"Our hospital infrastructures have been developed but trained manpower has not been created. We are creating a new organogram according to which adequate manpower will be recruited," he said.