Blind elderly man dies as house catches fire in Chattogram

TBS Report
15 December, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2023, 09:15 pm

An elderly man, blind and unable to move due to his age, died after a fire engulfed his house in Chambal union of Banskhali upazila in Chattogram on Friday evening.

Sukhendu Karmakar, 65, used to live in the house with his four sons, said Azadul Islam, in-charge of Banskhali Fire Service and Civil Defense Station.

A team from the fire service extinguished the fire 45 minutes after it originated at Sukhendu's house around 6:25 pm, spreading to two adjacent houses, Azad Islam added.

He mentioned that preliminary findings indicate the fire originated from a short circuit in an electric wire.

