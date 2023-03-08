Blast-hit Gulistan building declared 'unusable'

The Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) has declared the Gulistan's seven-storey building which was damaged in Tuesday's explosion as "unusable".

A six-member technical committee formed by Rajuk visited the spot today and made the declaration, Rajuk Zone-5 Director Md Hamidul Islam told The Business Standard.

Nine out of 24 pillars of the building have been damaged in the explosion, said Major (retired) Samsuddin Ahmed Chowdhury, convenor of the Rajuk-led technical committee on Tuesday's explosion.

He said the building requires repair work in order to be usable again or demolish.

The decision on whether the building is usable or not will be taken after the repair, he added.