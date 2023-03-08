Blast-hit Gulistan building declared 'unusable'

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 March, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2023, 10:29 pm

Related News

Blast-hit Gulistan building declared 'unusable'

TBS Report
08 March, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2023, 10:29 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) has declared the Gulistan's seven-storey building which was damaged in Tuesday's explosion as "unusable". 

A six-member technical committee formed by Rajuk visited the spot today and made the declaration, Rajuk Zone-5 Director Md Hamidul Islam told The Business Standard.

Nine out of 24 pillars of the building have been damaged in the explosion, said Major (retired) Samsuddin Ahmed Chowdhury, convenor of the Rajuk-led technical committee on Tuesday's explosion. 

He said the building requires repair work in order to be usable again or demolish.

The decision on whether the building is usable or not will be taken after the repair, he added.

Top News

Gulistan blast

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 

13h | Panorama
The minimalist style is in stark contrast to the ornate, heavily decorated designs of the past. Photo credit: Hatil

Embracing the modern: Evolution of furniture design in Bangladesh

1d | Habitat
In 2017, UNESCO recognised the historic 7 March speech of Bangabandhu as part of the world&#039;s documentary heritage. Photo: Collected

How Bangabandhu's 7 March speech was recorded and distributed against all odds

1d | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

How the 'harmful' water hyacinth is creating employment for thousands of women

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

“Shantibari” next to women in Dhaka

“Shantibari” next to women in Dhaka

3h | TBS Stories
Can women do everything?

Can women do everything?

5h | TBS Stories
Roman era statue resembling Sphinx found

Roman era statue resembling Sphinx found

2h | TBS World
18 killed, over 120 injured in explosion at Old Dhaka's Alu Bazar

18 killed, over 120 injured in explosion at Old Dhaka's Alu Bazar

11h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

3
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

4
File photo
Bangladesh

Metro rail Mirpur-10 station opens for commuters

5
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year