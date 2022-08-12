BLAST calls for fund to compensate victims of road accidents

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 August, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2022, 10:37 pm

Related News

BLAST calls for fund to compensate victims of road accidents

It also demands an integrated passenger insurance (for river, road, and air accidents) to cover long-term financial losses of victims

TBS Report
12 August, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2022, 10:37 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Today, on 13 August, the 11th death anniversary of renowned filmmaker Tareque Masud and ATN news CEO, Mishuk Munier, the Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST) urged the government to form a fund to provide adequate compensation to victims of road accidents due to negligence.

The organisation has also called for an effective insurance system, alongside ensuring justice for accident victims and their families, and accountability of those responsible for such accidents.

Following some tragic accidents, the government enacted the Road Transport Act in 2018 to ensure safe movement of people on roads, but it has not been properly implemented yet. Though the act mentions a compensation fund for victims of accidents due to negligence there is no effective implementation of it, BLAST said in a press release.

The organisation also called for necessary reforms of the act with inclusion of provisions to ensure adequate compensation, taking the importance of passenger safety into account. 

BLAST demanded mandatory and integrated passenger insurance (for river, road and air accidents) covering long-term financial losses, the working lifetime of killed and injured persons, and mental and physical damage, recognising accidents caused by negligence as a humanitarian disaster.

Sara Hossain, honorary executive director of BLAST, said, "The government has done much work to ensure road safety over the past 10 years, but there is no effective system of accountability and proper compensation for the families of victims or those who suffer injuries in road accidents."

Catherine Masud, widow of filmmaker Tareque Masud and the plaintiff in the compensation case, said, "About five years ago, the High Court ruled in our compensation case - the appeal of which is still pending. In the court verdict, the bus driver, transport company and insurance company are held responsible for the accident, but the compensation case filed by Mishuk Munier's family is awaiting trial in the High Court."

Advocate ZI Khan Panna, a member of the Board of Trustees of BLAST and a lawyer of the Supreme Court, said, "Road accidents claim more lives in Bangladesh than deaths during the Covid-19 pandemic. The people are being deprived of adequate compensation due to lack of proper planning and proper supervision, despite a huge budget allocation for the sector." 

According to the Road Safety Foundation, 20,974 were killed, and 28,582 were injured in 18,169 accidents across the country due to negligence on the roads from 2019 to July 2022.

Top News

Road accidents

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Some species of mantises resemble flowers, with just one exception — they hunt. Photo: Collected

Mantis memoir: A master predator

13h | Earth
Bye bye! Photographer: Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images North America via Bloomberg

Three major takeaways from the FBI search on Trump’s home

1d | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Big dreams in small rooms: The aspiring nurses of Geneva Camp

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to deal with toxic people at work

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

The ship that was sunk to kill a journalist

The ship that was sunk to kill a journalist

5h | Videos
What's next after searching Trump's house

What's next after searching Trump's house

15h | Videos
Dollar rate increasing in open market despite various initiatives by central bank

Dollar rate increasing in open market despite various initiatives by central bank

15h | Videos
Salimullah Khan on Joddopi Amar Guru

Salimullah Khan on Joddopi Amar Guru

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

3
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

4
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

5
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system

6
Anwar Group looks beyond slowdown – invests Tk5,000cr
Economy

Anwar Group looks beyond slowdown – invests Tk5,000cr