BLAST calls for fair probe into Jashore woman’s death in police custody

The Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST) has demanded a fair and neutral investigation into the death of a woman in police custody in Jashore's Abhaynagar upazila on Sunday (2 June).

In a letter to the National Human Rights Commission, the organisation also called for providing compensation to the victim's family.

It also urged the authorities concerned to ensure justice in this incident.

According to media reports, 40-year-old Afroza Begum was arrested under the Narcotics Control Act on Saturday (1 June). Afroza fell ill under police custody and then she was taken to upazila health complex. She was taken back to the police station after she was doing better but fell ill again on Sunday morning. She was declared dead when she was taken to the health complex.

BLAST said existing law and High Court directives have been violated in the incident.