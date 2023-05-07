Blair calls on PM at Claridge's, offers help to attract investment

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair has highly praised Bangladesh's tremendous economic advancement under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Paying a courtesy call on Bangladesh Prime Minister at the Claridge's hotel on Sunday, he also expressed his desire to help Bangladesh for further development in various sectors.

Foreign Minister Ak Abdul Momen briefed reporters afterwards.

"The former UK prime minister has highly admired Bangladesh's development and wanted to help Bangladesh in its further development," the foreign minister said.

The prime minister told Blair that Bangladesh needs more foreign investment to generate more employment, according to Momen.

Tony Blair said that he has good relations with the Middle East countries particularly the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) ones and he can help Bangladesh to increase business connectivity.

Blair, also head of the Tony Blair Institution for Global Change, was quoted as saying: "The current economy of Bangladesh is very attractive and Bangladesh is doing very well economically."