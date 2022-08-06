Blacksmith’s shop explosion in Turag leaves 8 burnt

Eight workers were burnt as a fire broke out following an explosion at a blacksmith's shop at Kamarpara area of Turag in the capital on Saturday.

They are undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute, Bachchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) police outpost, told The Business Standard.

According to the doctors on duty, one of the injured sustained a 95% burn and the condition of all others is also critical.