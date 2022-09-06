Blackout hits 25 districts unannounced

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 September, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2022, 08:17 pm

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

At least 25 districts of Dhaka, Khulna, Rajshahi, and Barishal divisions were hit by power outages on Tuesday without any prior announcement from the power division of the country.

Thousands of people in different districts suffered unannounced power cuts, which occurred at 9:05am and lasted till 3pm due to a mechanical fault in the national power grid, informed West Zone Power Distribution Company Limited Executive Director (Engineering) Additional in Charge, Md Mustafizur Rahman.

"However, I could not find out the details. Controlling the national grid does not fall within our responsibility. The Power Grid Company of Bangladesh Ltd is in charge," he said.

The power supply resumed in some areas of different districts after about an hour of the power outage. However, it took almost six hours for the power supply to resume in all areas of the 25 districts.

Ten districts of Khulna division, five districts of Dhaka division, six districts of Barishal division, and four districts of Rajshahi division suffered power cuts. "Of these, 21 districts are under our jurisdiction. The rest are under the jurisdiction of the Rajshahi region," Mustafizur Rahman added.

Power Grid Company of Bangladesh Ltd Deputy Manager, ABM Badruddoza Khan, said, "The power outage did not occur due to a frequency problem. A mechanical fault in the national grid was responsible for it. However, the blackout issue was resolved immediately and we are currently working on identifying the mechanical faults."

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

