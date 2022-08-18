Black flag rally in Ctg protesting FM’s remarks about attacks on minorities

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 August, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2022, 09:31 pm

Related News

Black flag rally in Ctg protesting FM’s remarks about attacks on minorities

Minority leaders are urging him to apologise for his remarks regarding atrocities on their people last year

TBS Report
18 August, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2022, 09:31 pm
Black flag rally in Ctg protesting FM’s remarks about attacks on minorities

Minority communities arranged a "black-flag" procession in Chattogram on Thursday protesting Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen's remarks about atrocities on minorities.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen was at the time, attending a programme at JM Sen Hall in Chattogram city marking the birth anniversary of Krishna.

Apart from the procession, they arranged a human chain carrying placards and black flags at Cheragi Hill intersection of the port city in the evening.

From the protest programme, minority leaders urged the minister to apologise for his remarks regarding attacks on minorities in 2021.

When huge protests were on across the country over the atrocities, Momen told BBC Bangla that some overly enthusiastic media were spreading false propaganda about torture and attacks on Hindus and temples in Bangladesh.

Terming the foreign minister's statements "absolute lies", minority communities under the banner of "Oikyaboddho Sonaton Somaj" arranged the protest programmes.

At the protest rally, advocate Rana Dasgupta, general secretary of Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Unity Council, said, "Last year, the Prime Minister announced zero tolerance following attacks on Hindus across the country. At that time, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, commented that these reports on atrocities were false and to embarrass the government, that propaganda was being spread."

"We did not expect that from him. As he did not apologise to the minorities for his statement, we held a black flag rally protesting his lies. Until he apologises, we will continue such protests," he added.

Top News

Attack on Minorities

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

We will be facing massive, recurring challenges in the coming years no matter what. Photo: Reuters

Holes in the recession story

8h | Panorama
Illustration: Bloomberg

What nonmonogamy can teach moonlighters and job jugglers

7h | Pursuit
The members of BracU Dichari in Poland for the ERL Championship Round. Photo: Courtesy

BracU Dichari: A Bangladeshi robotics team on the world stage

9h | Pursuit
FundedNext aims to provide funds to traders with the best possible trading experience and to maximise the opportunity to unleash their true potential. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

FundedNext: A global prop-trading firm built by a Bangladeshi youth

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Are elephants on the verge of extinction in Bangladesh?

Are elephants on the verge of extinction in Bangladesh?

9m | Videos
BM Depot fire: Uncertainty grips RMG exporters over payment for burnt goods

BM Depot fire: Uncertainty grips RMG exporters over payment for burnt goods

1h | Videos
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

2h | Videos
Nutritious food for mother

Nutritious food for mother

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

3
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market
Economy

Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market

6
Banks limited to profit highest Tk1 per dollar
Economy

Banks limited to profit highest Tk1 per dollar