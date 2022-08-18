Black flag rally in Ctg protesting FM’s remarks about attacks on minorities

Minority communities arranged a "black-flag" procession in Chattogram on Thursday protesting Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen's remarks about atrocities on minorities.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen was at the time, attending a programme at JM Sen Hall in Chattogram city marking the birth anniversary of Krishna.

Apart from the procession, they arranged a human chain carrying placards and black flags at Cheragi Hill intersection of the port city in the evening.

From the protest programme, minority leaders urged the minister to apologise for his remarks regarding attacks on minorities in 2021.

When huge protests were on across the country over the atrocities, Momen told BBC Bangla that some overly enthusiastic media were spreading false propaganda about torture and attacks on Hindus and temples in Bangladesh.

Terming the foreign minister's statements "absolute lies", minority communities under the banner of "Oikyaboddho Sonaton Somaj" arranged the protest programmes.

At the protest rally, advocate Rana Dasgupta, general secretary of Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Unity Council, said, "Last year, the Prime Minister announced zero tolerance following attacks on Hindus across the country. At that time, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, commented that these reports on atrocities were false and to embarrass the government, that propaganda was being spread."

"We did not expect that from him. As he did not apologise to the minorities for his statement, we held a black flag rally protesting his lies. Until he apologises, we will continue such protests," he added.