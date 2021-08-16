BKF holds Sheikh Kamal kite festival in Gazipur

TBS Report
16 August, 2021, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2021, 03:52 pm

Bangladesh Kite Federation (BKF) organised Sheikh Kamal Kite Festival to observe the 72nd birth anniversary of Shaheed Captain Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. 

The programmer was held at Bindubari of Sreepur in Gazipur on 12 August, said a press release.

Md Shahjahan Mridha Benu, General Secretary, Al Mamun Mridha, Joint Secretary of the Bangladesh Kite Federation and representatives from different business sectors were present on the occasion.

