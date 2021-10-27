bKash rewards auto-rickshaw driver Sajib for honesty

A passenger had left a bag with Tk61 lakh cash in a battery-run auto-rickshaw in Chandpur. The auto-rickshaw driver Sajib, a resident of the Puran Bazar area in Chandpur Sadar, set an example of honesty by returning the money to the owner.

Recognising Sajib's honesty, mobile financial service provider bKash honoured him by handing over a cheque of Tk50,000 on Wednesday at bKash head office in the capital, said a press release.

bKash took the initiative last year to recognise Sajib's honesty, but due to the pandemic, could finally hand over the reward officially now.

Last year, a bKash agent withdrew an amount of Tk61 lakh from a bank in Chandpur Sadar. Mistakenly, the agent left the money in the auto-rickshaw of Sajib. After getting the money, Sajib waited a while there and returned to his home. Later, he shared the matter with his brother-in-law, Abul Kashem.

The duo discussed the matter and called the officer-in-charge of Chandpur Model Police Station immediately. With the help of police, the money was then handed over to the rightful owner.

The honesty of Sajib also went viral in social media.

Sajib said, "I am delighted to get this honour. I have a dream of doing something on my own. The reward will help me fulfill my dream."