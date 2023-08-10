BJP willing to continue working with AL for political stability in region: Razzaque 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 August, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 09:45 pm

Related News

BJP willing to continue working with AL for political stability in region: Razzaque 

TBS Report
10 August, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 09:45 pm
A visiting five-member AL delegation held a meeting with India&#039;s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda at his residence in New Delhi on 7 August. Photo: BSS
A visiting five-member AL delegation held a meeting with India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda at his residence in New Delhi on 7 August. Photo: BSS

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of India has expressed its willingness to continue collaborating with the Awami League to ensure political stability and counter terrorism in the region, Agriculture Minister and AL's Praesidium Member Dr Abdur Razzaque has said.

During a press conference at the AL president's political office in Dhanmondi yesterday, Razzaque highlighted the strengthening relationship between the two countries through bilateral visits and mentioned that the Indian prime minister referred to this phase as the "golden chapter" of their relations.

He said, "During our visit to India, we met BJP President Mr Jagat Prakash Nadda at his residence on the morning of 7 August. Political stability, countering militancy and regional cooperation were emphasised in the highly cordial meeting. Shri JP Nadda said that his party is interested in working with the Bangladesh Awami League in the future as in the past for the sake of political stability and counterterrorism in the region."

AL's Joint General Secretary and Information Minister Hasan Mahmud, Organising Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, Deputy Publicity and Publication Secretary Abdul Awal Shamim, Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan, Executive Member Marina Jahan Kavita, Aroma Dutta MP, among others, were present at the press conference.

Abdur Razzaque stated that upon the invitation of the BJP, a delegation of five members from the Awami League visited India on 6-9 August.The visit was marked by discussions with key BJP leaders and Indian government representatives.

He mentioned that on the afternoon of 7 August, a meeting was held with BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde at the BJP headquarters.

"During this cordial meeting, Shri Vinod Tawde emphasised that the present friendly relationship between India and Bangladesh is at its highest level compared to any time in the past. Both parties will work to maintain this strong bond between our two nations."

In the evening on the day, a meeting was held at the office of the Indian External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. In the meeting, Jaishankar highlighted that the close relations between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina ensure a robust relationship between the two countries, said Razzaque.

On 8 August, meetings were conducted with the Leader of the House of the Indian Parliament's Upper House (Rajya Sabha) and the Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal, and the co-coordinator of the G-20 Summit and former Indian Foreign Secretary Shri Harshvardhan Shringla.

During the meeting, Piyush Goyal expressed hope that through the stability of the political situation in this region, Bangladesh's progress and prosperity will remain intact.

He also indicated that India will actively consider the issue of banning food exports to Bangladesh, to ensure that the country does not suffer any damage. Additionally, he expressed the desire for active cooperation from the Awami League delegation and requested a list of exportable goods from Bangladesh.

Shri Harshvardhan Shringla, India's co-coordinator for the G-20 Forum of the world's top economies, during a separate meeting highlighted the matter of inviting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh to the forthcoming G-20 Summit in India on 9-10 September.

Furthermore, during the visit to India, the AL delegation engaged in exchanges with BJP's women's wing, Mahila Morcha, youth wing, Yuva Morcha, and the international affairs committee of the party. They also visited the War Museum in New Delhi.

Top News

Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque / BJP / Awami League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

56m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Art DeFehr: The man who transformed Bangladesh's agriculture in its early years

2h | Panorama
The snow leopard is the apex predator in the Himalayas. Photo: COLLECTED

Mystical guardians of the Himalayas: The enigmatic snow leopards

20h | Earth
Alexander V Mantytskiy, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. Sketch: TBS

Most acute food crises provoked by the US and its allies

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

17h | TBS Stories
Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

17h | TBS SPORTS
Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

18h | TBS Stories
Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

15h | TBS World

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state Health Secretary, Jean Gorinchteyn, Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state governor, Joao Doria, and director of Instituto Butantan, Dimas Tadeu Covas, hold boxes of the China&#039;s Sinovac vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as a cargo plane containing the vaccines arrives at Sao Paulo International Airport in Guarulhos, Brazil November 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus chronicle

First doses of China's CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine arrive in Brazil