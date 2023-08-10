BJP willing to continue working with AL for political stability in region: Razzaque 

A visiting five-member AL delegation held a meeting with India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda at his residence in New Delhi on 7 August. Photo: BSS

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of India has expressed its willingness to continue collaborating with the Awami League to ensure political stability and counter terrorism in the region, Agriculture Minister and AL's Praesidium Member Dr Abdur Razzaque has said.

During a press conference at the AL president's political office in Dhanmondi yesterday, Razzaque highlighted the strengthening relationship between the two countries through bilateral visits and mentioned that the Indian prime minister referred to this phase as the "golden chapter" of their relations.

He said, "During our visit to India, we met BJP President Mr Jagat Prakash Nadda at his residence on the morning of 7 August. Political stability, countering militancy and regional cooperation were emphasised in the highly cordial meeting. Shri JP Nadda said that his party is interested in working with the Bangladesh Awami League in the future as in the past for the sake of political stability and counterterrorism in the region."

AL's Joint General Secretary and Information Minister Hasan Mahmud, Organising Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, Deputy Publicity and Publication Secretary Abdul Awal Shamim, Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan, Executive Member Marina Jahan Kavita, Aroma Dutta MP, among others, were present at the press conference.

Abdur Razzaque stated that upon the invitation of the BJP, a delegation of five members from the Awami League visited India on 6-9 August.The visit was marked by discussions with key BJP leaders and Indian government representatives.

He mentioned that on the afternoon of 7 August, a meeting was held with BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde at the BJP headquarters.

"During this cordial meeting, Shri Vinod Tawde emphasised that the present friendly relationship between India and Bangladesh is at its highest level compared to any time in the past. Both parties will work to maintain this strong bond between our two nations."

In the evening on the day, a meeting was held at the office of the Indian External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. In the meeting, Jaishankar highlighted that the close relations between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina ensure a robust relationship between the two countries, said Razzaque.

On 8 August, meetings were conducted with the Leader of the House of the Indian Parliament's Upper House (Rajya Sabha) and the Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal, and the co-coordinator of the G-20 Summit and former Indian Foreign Secretary Shri Harshvardhan Shringla.

During the meeting, Piyush Goyal expressed hope that through the stability of the political situation in this region, Bangladesh's progress and prosperity will remain intact.

He also indicated that India will actively consider the issue of banning food exports to Bangladesh, to ensure that the country does not suffer any damage. Additionally, he expressed the desire for active cooperation from the Awami League delegation and requested a list of exportable goods from Bangladesh.

Shri Harshvardhan Shringla, India's co-coordinator for the G-20 Forum of the world's top economies, during a separate meeting highlighted the matter of inviting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh to the forthcoming G-20 Summit in India on 9-10 September.

Furthermore, during the visit to India, the AL delegation engaged in exchanges with BJP's women's wing, Mahila Morcha, youth wing, Yuva Morcha, and the international affairs committee of the party. They also visited the War Museum in New Delhi.