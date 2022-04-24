Jatri Kolyan Samity demands stop to three wheelers’ plying on highways

The Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samiti has demanded to stop the plying of rickshaws, easy bikes and auto-rickshaws and regulate motorbike movement on all highways to ensure smooth journey during Eid-ul-Fitr vacation.

Mozammel Hoque Chowdhury, secretary general of the association, made this demand in a statement sent to the media on Sunday.

He claimed that one million new motorcycles and about 20 lakh easy bikes had been added to the country's transport fleet in the last two years.

At present, more than 35 lakh motorcycles and around 40 lakh easy bikes were plying on the roads, which had increased the traffic congestion by about 50 per cent, he further said.

He feared that if these vehicles were not controlled on the highways this Eid vacation, they may cause terrible traffic jams.

Due to the public transport crisis this Eid, 12 lakh passengers can travel from the capital Dhaka to the surrounding districts by motorcycles, the statement reads.

Besides, more than 40 to 45 lakh passengers will go home by ride sharing using motorbikes.

Accidents often occur while travelling by these motorcycles with wives and children, carrying luggage in an unbalanced condition.

If motorcycles are controlled with proper management, it is possible to reduce accidents by 50 per cent this Eid, according to the statement.