BJC protests arrest of Prothom Alo journalist in DSA case, stresses need for 'responsible journalism'

Bangladesh

UNB
31 March, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2023, 05:44 pm

The Broadcast Journalist Center (BJC) has protested the Digital Security Act (DSA) case filed against Prothom Alo journalist Shamsuzzaman Shams and his arrest over a report published on March 26.

If someone is aggrieved by any report published in the newspaper, redress can be sought from Bangladesh Press Council, a press release from BJC said.

But going beyond that process, a case under the much contested DSA was filed against Shams despite the government making a clear commitment towards not misusing the law, the press release signed by BJC Chairman Rezwanul Haque and Member Secretary Shakil Ahmed said Thursday.

Demanding immediate release of the arrested journalist, BJC said it was not "lawful to pick Shams up from his residence in the dead of the night and later show him arrested."

However, BJC also pointed to the questions raised regarding the Prothom Alo report and stressed the need for "responsible journalism."

On 29 March, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) men picked up Shams from his residence in the Ambagan area, adjacent to Jahangirnagar University, around 4:30am. The same day, a Jubo League leader filed a case under the DSA against Shams, accusing him of publishing a "false and fabricated report" in Prothom Alo.

A Dhaka court on Thursday sent the Prothom Alo reporter to jail in the case filed under Digital Security Act after rejecting his bail petition.

