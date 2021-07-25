BIWTC recommends rerouting ferries on Padma

The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) has recommended rerouting ferries on Padma river to ensure the structural safety of the Padma Bridge.

After two ferries crashed into the pillars of the bridge on 20 and 23 July, the BIWTC came up with the recommendation to the Ministry of Shipping.

"Either the Shimulia ferry terminal needs to be shifted to the old Mawa ghat, or the Banglabazar terminal to Majhirkandi immediately to ensure the structural safety of the mega-project," BIWTC said in a letter Sunday.

The Shimulia point is in Munshiganj and Banglabazar in Madaripur. Vehicles to the southern and south western districts take the ferry route to come to the capital.

On 23 July, a ferry named Shah Jajal crashed into a pillar of the Padma Bridge near the Shimulia point in Munshiganj.

According to one of the passengers who had been on the ferry during the incident, the river had been turbulent since the morning on that day and the ferryman lost control of the vessel due to a combination of inclement weather and high tides.

The collision left a large dent on the front end of the ferry. Earlier on 20 July, another ferry Shah Makhdum collided with a pillar of the under-construction bridge.

The BIWTC pointed the finger at "strong currents" from the upstream for the two mishaps, and elaborated actions taken against the ferry in-charges and inland masters.

Referring to the findings of the probe committees formed after the collisions, the BIWTC said it has already replaced the low-speed vessels with high-powered ones in the route to avert any further incident.

"Besides, the ferrymen have been instructed to navigate carefully while crossing the project site," added the letter.