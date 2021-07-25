BIWTC recommends rerouting ferries on Padma

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 July, 2021, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2021, 10:40 pm

Related News

BIWTC recommends rerouting ferries on Padma

BIWTC for either shifting Shimulia ferry terminal to old Mawa ghat, or Banglabazar terminal to Majhirkandi

TBS Report
25 July, 2021, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2021, 10:40 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) has recommended rerouting ferries on Padma river to ensure the structural safety of the Padma Bridge.

After two ferries crashed into the pillars of the bridge on 20 and 23 July, the BIWTC came up with the recommendation to the Ministry of Shipping.

"Either the Shimulia ferry terminal needs to be shifted to the old Mawa ghat, or the Banglabazar terminal to Majhirkandi immediately to ensure the structural safety of the mega-project," BIWTC said in a letter Sunday.   

The Shimulia point is in Munshiganj and Banglabazar in Madaripur. Vehicles to the southern and south western districts take the ferry route to come to the capital.

On 23 July, a ferry named Shah Jajal crashed into a pillar of the Padma Bridge near the Shimulia point in Munshiganj.

According to one of the passengers who had been on the ferry during the incident, the river had been turbulent since the morning on that day and the ferryman lost control of the vessel due to a combination of inclement weather and high tides.

The collision left a large dent on the front end of the ferry. Earlier on 20 July, another ferry Shah Makhdum collided with a pillar of the under-construction bridge.

The BIWTC pointed the finger at "strong currents" from the upstream for the two mishaps, and elaborated actions taken against the ferry in-charges and inland masters.

Referring to the findings of the probe committees formed after the collisions, the BIWTC said it has already replaced the low-speed vessels with high-powered ones in the route to avert any further incident.          

"Besides, the ferrymen have been instructed to navigate carefully while crossing the project site," added the letter.

Top News

BIWTC / reestablish Shimulia Ghat at old Mawa ghat / old Mawa Ghat / Ferry hit Padma bridge pillar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

1h | Videos
TBS Stories: How 7 students made the animation film Chilekothar Shepai

TBS Stories: How 7 students made the animation film Chilekothar Shepai

2h | Videos
TBS World: Mars rover to begin hunt for signs of life

TBS World: Mars rover to begin hunt for signs of life

2h | Videos
TBS Explainer: How Pegasus spyware works

TBS Explainer: How Pegasus spyware works

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link
Infrastructure

Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link

2
CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass
Economy

CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass

3
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

4
Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities
Economy

Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities

5
Mosharraf Karim. Photo: Collected
Glitz

Actor Mosharraf Karim sued for Tk50cr over 'misrepresentation' of lawyers in TV drama

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cooking oil can be used as tool to reduce child marriage in Bangladesh, US study finds