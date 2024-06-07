BIWN demands united movement for establishing indigenous women's rights

07 June, 2024, 10:15 pm
BIWN demands united movement for establishing indigenous women's rights

Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh Indigenous Women Network (BIWN) kicked off the 5th National Indigenous Women's Conference today (7 June), calling for a united movement to establish the rights of Indigenous women in Bangladesh.

The two-day event started at the CBCB Auditorium in Mohammadpur Asad Avenue under the slogan "Strengthen the United Movement for Establishing the Rights of Indigenous Women," brings together over 100 delegates and observers across the country, reads a press release.

Minu Maria Mrong, Convener of BIWN, presided over the opening session, which was inaugurated by prominent human rights activist Khushi Kabir.

Distinguished guests, including former MP Ushatan Talukder and representatives from various women's rights organisations and indigenous communities, delivered speeches highlighting the challenges faced by indigenous women.

