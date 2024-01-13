As biting cold continues across Bangladesh, Dinajpur temperature drops to 8.8 degrees

Dinajpur residents have not seen the sun for several days now.

As the whole country shivers with biting cold, the lowest temperature has been recorded at 8.8 degrees Celsius in the district this morning (13 January), with locals saying they have seen dew falling like rain since last night.

According to the Meteorological Office, the lowest temperature in Dinajpur at 9am was accompanied by 97% humidity, marking the lowest temperature of the year in the district.

A mild cold wave is sweeping over the district, and there is a possibility of normal rainfall in the area this week.

The cold that arrived late this season has finally set in firmly. Sunlight is scarce due to fog in various parts of the country, and people suffer due to the severe cold.

Even in Dhaka, the morning began late today with less than usual traffic and movement of people. Those who were on the street were seen covering themselves with several layers of clothing to keep the cold out.

In Dhaka, the lowest temperature recorded today is 13.7 degrees Celsius, with the highest standing at 18.5.

The Meteorological Department's forecast today says that rain or thundershowers are likely within the next five days.

It also says that moderate to dense fog might occur across the country during the next three days.

Fog may persist in some places until noon, potentially causing temporary disruptions in air travel, inland water transport, and road communications.

According to the forecast, the cold sensation may be more intense for the next two to three days.

The night temperature is expected to remain nearly unchanged, with the day temperature experiencing a slight fall.