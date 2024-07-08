BITAC plays vital role in industrial dev of Bangladesh: Humayun

Bangladesh

08 July, 2024, 08:20 pm
“Starting with the aim of providing necessary support to the industry, the BITAC is currently imparting training in various trades of the industry as per the demand,” he says

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun. Photo: Collected
Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun. Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Industrial Technical Assistance Center (BITAC) is playing an important role in the country's industrial development through trained manpower and employment, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun said today (8 July).

"Starting with the aim of providing necessary support to the industry, the BITAC is currently providing training in various trades of the industry as per the demand," he said while speaking as chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the 10-storeyed boys hostel building.

The hostel was built under the project titled "Self-employment creation and poverty alleviation (Phase-2) by expanding the activities of the BITAC with emphasis on women in technical training by hand and pen" at BITAC in the city, said a press release.

"To meet the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution, the organisation is being made more contemporary and modern, and its activities are being expanded across the country," the minister said at the event.

Senior Secretary of the Industries Ministry Zakia Sultana attended the event as the special guest while Director General of BITAC Parimal Singha presided over it.

