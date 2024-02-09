Biswa Ijtema second phase begins

Meanwhile, more than 6,000 members of law enforcement have been deployed to perform duties in the Ijtema area

File photo of devotees gathered at Ijtema ground in Tongi. Photo: UNB
File photo of devotees gathered at Ijtema ground in Tongi. Photo: UNB

The second phase of the 57th Biswa Ijtema has begun on the banks of the River Turag in Tongi, Gazipur.

The second phase of this year's Biswa Ijtema began on Friday after Fazr with Aam Bayan [general sermon] by Maulana Ilyas Bin Saad of India. The sermon was translated into Bangla by Maulana Munir Bin Yusuf.

The Ijtema ground and surrounding areas were already filled with Muslim devotees.

Meanwhile, more than 2,000 foreign guests from over 50 countries, including India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Syria, Turkey, Afghanistan, the United Kingdom and United States arrived at the designated residence for them in the field. Foreign and domestic Muslim scholars were busy with sermons, kargujari, taskeel, talim, Quran recitation, zikr-askar and prayers in the field.

Meanwhile, more than 6,000 members of law enforcement have been deployed to perform duties in the Ijtema area. 

Gazipur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mohammad Mahbub Alam said there is a strong security system in place for this phase, as was the case in the first phase.

By Thursday night, a total of six people have died at Ijtema. They died due to old age and illness, said Mohammad Sayem, media coordinator of Tablighi Jamaat Bangladesh Nizamuddin.

Four of the deceased were identified as – Nabi Uddin, 65, of Goalchar village in Islampur of Jamalpur; Mohammad Abdul Kalam, 65, of Ramkrishnapur village in Sherpur Sadar; Mohammad Abdul Halim Mia, 65, of Kutubpur village in Kendua, Netrokona; and Mohammad Zahir Uddin, 70, of Shibnagar village in Nawabganj of Dinajpur.

The identities of the remaining two could not be confirmed

Ijtema

