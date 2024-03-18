Biscuit factory fined in Ctg for using unauthorised chemicals

The Department of Consumer Rights Protection has imposed a fine of Tk1.5 lakh on Frizia Food Products, a biscuit manufacturing factory in the Char Chaktai area of the city.

The fine comes in response to the factory's operation in an unhygienic environment and the unauthorised use of chemicals in biscuit production.

The raid was conducted by the Directorate of Consumer Protection on Monday (18 March).

Md Faiz Ullah, deputy director of Consumer Rights Protection Directorate said the company was found to be flouting regulations during the inspection.

"The imposition of the fine serves as a stern warning against compromising consumer safety and product quality," he said,

The Directorate of Consumer Rights Protection has also imposed fines on three other fruit traders for failing to adhere to regulations regarding the pricing and storage of watermelon in Chattogram.

The raids, conducted at various locations in Kamal Bazaar, revealed discrepancies in the practices of Mohammedia Fal Bitan, Chandanaish Farm, and Boalkhali Fruit Bitan.

Deputy Director Md Faiz Ullah said traders have been trying to manipulate the price of watermelon, especially in anticipation of increased demand during Ramadan.

He emphasised maintaining transparency and accountability in pricing practices to protect consumers from exploitation.