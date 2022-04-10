Birth control measures planned in Rohingya camps: Home Minister

Around 40,000 Rohingya refugees are estimated to have fled to India from neighboring Myanmar. Photo: Bloomberg.
Around 40,000 Rohingya refugees are estimated to have fled to India from neighboring Myanmar. Photo: Bloomberg.

The government will take birth control measures in the Rohingya camps to curb alarming population growth among the refugees.

This was decided on Sunday at a meeting presided over by Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.

The meeting also decided that UNHCR database will be used to prevent Rohingyas from getting Bangladeshi passports.

The decisions came at the fourth meeting of the National Committee on Coordination, Management and Law and order of Displaced Myanmar Citizens, held in the conference room of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

State Minister for Disaster and Relief Md. Enamur Rahman was also present at the meeting.

Emerging from the meeting the home minister said birth rate is alarmingly high in Rohingya camps with about 35,000 births reported every year. The Health Department and the Islamic Foundation will be asked to take necessary steps to control it.

He said the meeting recommended increasing joint patrols in Teknaf and Ukhia upazilas of Cox's Bazar district and inside the Rohingya camp at Bhasanchar in Noakhali.

Naval patrol activities in coastal areas will be further intensified to monitor any possible flight of Rohingyas from the island. Intelligence surveillance is going on and it will be further increased.

Joint patrol by police, APBN, Ansar and RAB inside the Rohingya camps will be intensified to maintain law and order.

Outside the camp, Bangladesh Army, BGB, RAB and police are patrolling jointly. If necessary, the Army will conduct joint operations with other law enforcement agencies through coordination.

Illegal shops inside the Rohingya camps are being evicted and will continue to operate, the home minister said.

Asaduzzman also said that barbed wire fences and patrol roads are being constructed around the Rohingya camps.

The work of barbed wire fences is about 80 per cent complete.

Arrangements are being taken to prevent any Rohingya from fleeing the camp. At present the same ration is being given to children and also to elderly people.

It has been recommended that age-wise ration be given, the home minister said.

