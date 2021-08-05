Birth anniversary of Sheikh Kamal observed in Brunei

The 72nd birth anniversary of Shaheed Captain Sheikh Kamal, eldest son of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was observed by the Bangladesh High Commission in Brunei Darussalam with due solemnity on Thursday.



The High Commission of Bangladesh in Bandar Seri Begawan organised the programme, said a press release.

At the outset, the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Brunei Darussalam, Nahida Rahman Shumona paid homage to the greatest Bengali of all times, the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

She also welcomed all the guests including members of diplomatic corps, Brunei youth and government officials, and Bangladesh community members.

The programme continued with observing one-minute silence, and recitation from the Holy Quran and special prayer for Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangamata Fazilatun Nessa Mujib, Shaheed Capt. Sheikh Kamal and other martyrs.



The Bangladesh High Commissioner read out a brief biography of Shaheed Capt. Shiekh Kamal and through a powerpoint presentation, vividly highlighted different phases and angles of the life of Shaheed Sheikh Kamal and touched upon nearly all of his remarkable qualities and achievements earned over a very short span of life.



A documentary made on Shaheed Capt. Sheikh Kamal were screened before the guests, followed by the screening of a special video clip from Dr. Sajjadur Rahman, a friend of Shaheed Capt. Sheikh Kamal, currently living in Canada and teaching in a university in Canada.



In her closing remarks, the Bangladesh High Commissioner told in a melancholic tone that the unexpected and sad demise of Shaheed Captain Sheikh Kamal on 15 August 1975 deprived the nation of the benefits of the inimitable leadership traits of a person full of potential, vigor and robust humanism. She called upon all to be inspired by his life and to sincerely try to inculcate the qualities that made Shaheed Capt. Sheikh Kamal so special and distinctive.