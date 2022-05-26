Birsreshtho Matiur Rahman team becomes champion in BAF hockey competition

The inter-base hockey competition-2022 of Bangladesh Air Force ended on Thursday at the playground of Bangladesh Air Force Base Bangabandhu in Dhaka with Bangladesh Air Force Base Birsreshtho Matiur Rahman team being the champion.

Bangladesh Air Force Base Birsreshtho Matiur Rahman team defeated Bangladesh Air Force Base Bangabandhu team by 3-1 goals in the final match.

Corporal Yousuf Rony of Bangladesh Air Force Base Birsreshtho Matiur Rahman team became the best player of the competition.

Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Operations) Air Vice Marshal M Shafiqul Alam, BBP, OSP was present at the final match as the chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners.

Air Officer Commanding, BAF Base Bangabandhu Air Vice Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan, OSP, GUP inaugurated the 05-day long competition on 22 May where six teams of Bangladesh Air Force participated.