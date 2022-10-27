Birer Konthe Birgatha: Documentaries, memoirs of all freedom fighters

The government has undertaken a project, "Birer Konthe Birgatha", to record the historical accounts of freedom fighters, create documentaries and preserve records in the national archive to uphold and project the true history of the 1971 Liberation War before present and future generations.

Under the Tk49.57 crore project, the government will set up a Liberation War e-Archive at the national level to preserve the commemorative remarks of all living freedom fighters and the families of deceased freedom fighters.

The project is aimed at producing 16 documentaries based on the memoirs and interviews of 80,000 freedom fighters living in the country, upload 80,000 pieces of YouTube content, and publish separate memoirs based on interviews of freedom fighters in each district.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq told The Business Standard, "If documentaries are made by interviewing all living freedom fighters and recording sector or region-wise war and important events, many unknown facts of the war will be known and the history of the country's independence will be enriched in a new way."

Planning Minister MA Mannan approved the project, proposed by the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, last July. The project will be completed by December 2024.

Of the 16 documentaries to be produced under the project, two documentaries will be made on Biranganas [women freedom fighters], 10 on the freedom fighters who survived the war and four on heroic freedom fighters.

A committee headed by the Minister for Liberation War Affairs will decide during the course of the project which memoirs of the heroic freedom fighters will be included in these documentaries.

Besides, audio-visual interviews of all living freedom fighters will be taken through single or joint consultancy on an outsourcing basis.

The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs said many legendary freedom fighters are no longer alive as more than 50 years have elapsed since liberation. Memories and accounts of these warriors' bravery on the battlefield have not been preserved. Apart from this, informational documentaries of the war leading up to the War of Liberation and various important events have not been made.

Officials of the ministry said that all footage, soundtrack, computer graphics and other elements or parts of the documentary produced under the project will be considered government property. No footage, soundtrack, computer graphics or any part of this project can be used without proper authorisation.

A possible questionnaire on what information will be collected while interviewing freedom fighters is included in the approved project document.

The questionnaire includes a freedom fighter's name, profession, the number of family members and educational qualifications as well as the sector under which he fought, under whose direction he participated in the war, and details of front combat experience, etc.

The questionnaire will also include how long the freedom fighters were trained, what weapons they used, and whether they were injured in the war.

If the freedom fighter is a woman, she will be asked whether she has been officially recognized as a Birangana or not.

In addition, the freedom fighters will be asked about the benefits they are receiving from the government. Information will also be collected about their current means of livelihood.