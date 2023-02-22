Biometric visa application must to perform Hajj this year

The Saudi government has made submission of biometric visa applications for all pilgrims to perform Hajj this year.

Necessary action is being taken in this regard, according to a Ministry of Religious Affairs circular.

Pilgrims have been requested not to submit their passports to the Ashkona Hajj office.

Those who have already turned in their passports were asked to retrieve them, the circular added.

They will be updated on the issue from time to time, the circular said.

Hajj-2023 will be held on the 9th day of Zilhajj (28 June) depending on moon sighting.

According to the government's agreement with Saudi Arabia over hajj, 15,000 people will be able to go to Hajj under government management while 1,12,198 can go under private management.