Bimstec countries to work together to realise region’s potentials: Foreign minister

Bimstec member states need to work together to realise the huge untapped potentials of the South Asian and Southeast Asian countries, said the foreign minister.

Virtually joining the 19th Bimstec ministerial meeting held in Bangkok yesterday, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen reiterated Bangladesh's commitment to the Bimstec process and outlined the country's effort to enhance investment and trade relations across the platform as the Lead Country for cooperation in trade, investment and development sector.

He also expressed the country's keen interest in finalising the legal instruments for the Bimstec Free Trade Agreement (FTA). He called upon the member states for greater commitments so that the Bimstec FTA could be implemented as early as possible, said a press release from the foreign ministry.

The meeting assessed the progress made so far since the 5th BIMSTEC Summit held on 30 March 2022, including the implementation of various decisions taken during the summit.



The meeting approved the "Rules of Procedure" for all the Bimstec mechanisms, including several administrative and financial matters of the Bimstec Secretariat for adoption at the 6th Bimstec Summit proposed to be held later this year.



The meeting also approved the draft of the "Agreement on Maritime Transport Cooperation" as well as the "Bimstec Bangkok Vision 2030".



The inclusion of Blue Economy, Mountain Economy and Poverty Alleviation under the purview of the reconstituted sectors and subsectors of Bimstec cooperation was approved by the meeting. The cooperation in the Blue Economy will be led by Bangladesh.



At the conclusion of the meeting, the heads of delegations issued a joint statement, elaborating actions to be taken in different areas of cooperation to promote active collaborations in matters of mutual interests in the economic, social, technical, cultural and scientific fields to build a prosperous, resilient and result oriented Bimstec.



The meeting discussed the tentative schedule of the 6th BIMSTEC Summit to be held in November 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand, in which Bangladesh is supposed to assume the chairmanship of BIMSTEC.

