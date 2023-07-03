Biman's first return Hajj flight reaches Dhaka

This year's first return Hajj flight (BG332) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying 418 pilgrims arrived in Dhaka at 7:15am today (3 July).

After landing at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, the pilgrims were provided with Zamzam water from Biman's well-equipped counter adjacent to the customs hall and the pilgrims were greeted with flowers by Biman.

Senior officials of Biman Bangladesh Airlines were present.

According to the instructions of the Saudi authorities, the pilgrims cannot personally transport Zamzam water with them. It has to be transported and distributed by the airlines.

According to the rules, 5 litres of Zamzam water is being provided to every pilgrim. Apart from Biman, Biman is also providing the holy water of Zamzam to pilgrims arriving in the country through other airlines.