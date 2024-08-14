Biman undergoes major reshuffle

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 August, 2024, 09:10 pm
14 August, 2024, 09:11 pm

Biman undergoes major reshuffle

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has announced a significant overhaul of its management structure, elevating two general managers to director positions and implementing a series of key transfers.

In a notice issued today (14 August), the national carrier revealed that GM Shakil Miraj of the Ground Support Equipment department has been given the additional charge of director of Corporate Planning and Training.

Additionally, GM Ashraful Alam, who oversees the District Sales Office in Motijheel, will now also serve as the director of the Marketing and Sales Department.

Both appointments will be finalised following approval by the Biman board meeting.

Besides, the airline has implemented several other managerial changes.

Moniruzzaman Khan, deputy general manager, has been transferred to the Procurement and Logistic Support department; Rashed Meher Chowdhury, formerly with the Law department, has been appointed as the deputy general manager of the Bangladesh Airlines Training Centre and Al Masud Khan, previously serving as the manager of the Public Relations department, has been assigned as manager of the Law department.

