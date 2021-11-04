Biman successfully replaces Boeing aircraft’s landing gear

Biman Bangladesh Airlines, for the first time, has replaced the landing gear of Boeing 777-300 aircraft with its own manpower and management.

The activities of replacing the landing gear was successfully completed today after Biman's skilled engineers who acquired proper technical knowledge through advanced training abroad started the work at Biman Hunger Complex on 20 October, reads a press release.

Landing gears need to be replaced and overhauled every 10 years. Of the four Boeing aircraft of Biman, the landing gear replacement of the first one has been completed.

In December this year, Biman will replace the landing gear of another Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft under its own management.

Biman had to spend a large amount of foreign currencies to have this replacement done by forign organistions.

By replacing the landing gear with its own manpower and management, Biman saved approximately $4 lakh.

Biman will save around $1.6 million once the replacement of all the four Boeing aircraft are done.