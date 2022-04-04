Biman to start Dhaka-Toronto non-stop flight from 11 June

Non-stop commercial flights between Dhaka and Toronto will start operating from 11 June, said State Minister for Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali.

"A test flight has been conducted in Toronto, Canada on 26 March. Non-stop commercial flights between Dhaka and Toronto will be operational from 11 June," he said while responding to a tabled question by the ruling party lawmaker Shafiqul Islam Shimul at the parliament Monday (4 April).

Biman Bangladesh Airlines flights have been operating on the Sylhet-London-Sylhet route since 4 October 2020, he added.

The state minister further said that the total number of existing aircraft in the fleet of Biman Bangladesh Airlines is 21. Of these, 18 are owned by Biman and the remaining three are leased.

Highlighting the steps taken to expand the fleet of Biman, Md Mahbub Ali said the present government has taken various initiatives to make the airline profitable and launch new routes.

He added that flights started on the Sylhet-Chittagong-Sylhet route on 17 March 2021, the Dhaka-Saidpur route on 7 October 2021, Sylhet-Cox's Bazar and Cox's Bazar-Saidpur route on 12 November 2020.

"In addition, there is a plan to increase the weekly frequency in all the existing domestic destinations and to operate some non-conventional routes such as the Jashore-Chattogram-Jashore route considering the passenger demand," added the state minister.